Section 144 extended, outdoor drone flying banned for 30 days

The Punjab government has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province, maintaining a complete ban on flying drones in open-air spaces for another 30 days.

According to the Home Department, the restriction has been extended due to security concerns and will remain in force across Punjab.

However, limited drone use will be permitted inside halls and marquees for indoor events, with event organizers responsible for ensuring the safe operation of drones.

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The notification exempts intelligence agencies and law enforcement authorities from the restrictions.

The Punjab Home Department has also established district-level Safe Drone Usage Committees to regulate the use of drones.

The committees will be authorized to grant permission for drone operations related to agriculture, irrigation, and research. Drone use approved through written authorization from the relevant district committee will be exempt from the ban.

The government said maintaining public safety and law and order remains its top priority.

The restrictions have been imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, with the Home Secretary directing district administrations and police authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the orders.

Read more: Section 144 imposed for 30 days amid security concerns

Earlier this month, the Balochistan Home Department imposed Section 144 across Kech district (Turbat) for 30 days in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

According to an official notification issued by the Home Department, all political gatherings, public meetings, and rallies were banned during the period of the restrictions.

The notification also prohibits the public display of all types of weapons as part of measures aimed at maintaining peace and public order.