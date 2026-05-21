Section 144 imposed around PAF airbases, airports

The Punjab home department has enforced Section 144 in a 13-kilometer radius around Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases and commercial airports across the province for 30 days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the notification, pigeon flying, use of laser lights, and throwing meat or other waste are strictly prohibited.

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Officials said these activities pose serious risks to flight operations and passenger safety, as they attract birds and debris near runways. The measures, ordered under Section 144(6) of the Criminal Procedure Code, aim to safeguard human lives, property, and aviation operations.

Special cleanliness arrangements will be ensured around airports, with law enforcement tasked to enforce the restrictions.

Read More: Flight delayed after dog spotted on Karachi airport runway

Earlier, a dog was spotted on the runway at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport moments before the take-off of a domestic flight, prompting airport authorities to activate safety protocols.

According to sources, the captain of an Airblue flight informed air traffic control after noticing the animal on the runway prior to departure.

The Karachi-to-Islamabad flight, PA-208, had reached the take-off point and was awaiting departure clearance on Monday night when the incident occurred.

Sources said the aircraft was initially cleared for take-off by air traffic control, but action was immediately taken under established safety procedures after the presence of the animal was reported.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed that the matter was addressed in accordance with aviation safety protocols, after which the flight was cleared and departed safely for Islamabad.