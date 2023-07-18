Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for Muharram

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has imposed section 144 in Islamabad due to Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure peace and security in the holy month, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad a issued a notification regarding the imposition of section 144.

The notification states that the use of loudspeakers, display of arms, fireworks, distribution or printing of hateful contents, wall-chalking and stone crushing is banned in Islamabad.

Furthermore, section 144 will be imposed in Islamabad during Muharram for two months.

Earlier today, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in Pakistan and Youm-e-Ashur — Muharram 10 — will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

According to a statement issued by the committee, the first Muharram will fall on July 20 (Thursday). The meeting for the sighting was presided over by committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

While making the announcement, Maulana Azad said that meetings of zonal crescent sighting committees were held in all the provinces, but no evidence was received from any part of the country.

Preparations for mourning processions and majalis have commenced with Muharram crescent sighting to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.

The federal and provincial governments chalk out special security plans to maintain law and order prior in Pakistan to the Youm-e-Ashure on the 10th of Muharram.