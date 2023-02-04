Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration has imposed section 144 in Peshawar over security threats, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the notification was issued by the district administration regarding section 144.

The notification stated that section 144 has been imposed in the provincial capital because of security fears for 10 days.

The gathering of more than five people is banned for the next ten days in Peshawar.

Earlier, the death toll in the Peshawar mosque blast climbed to 100 after more bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by the rescue teams.

Read more: PESHAWAR MOSQUE BLAST: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 100; ALMOST 169 INJURED

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim has confirmed the number of casualties, saying that almost 100 people were martyred and 169 people sustained injuries in the ‘suicide blast’.

