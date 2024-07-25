Section 144 imposed in Punjab, Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province and Islamabad, banning public gatherings and rallies for three days, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, issued on Wednesday, section 144 will be in effect from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

The ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent any potential terrorist threats.

The notification stated that the administration will ensure the implementation of the order across Punjab and Islamabad.

The imposition of Section 144 prohibits gatherings of five or more people, and any violation of the order can lead to legal action.

The move comes ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led opposition alliance announced a country-wide protest on Friday for the release of ‘innocent’ prisoners including party chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting of the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayen—an opposition alliance led by the PTI— former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that they would be holding ‘peaceful’ protest demonstrations across the country on Friday.

He said that they are protesting for the three prime demands including the end of sky-rocketed inflation, the establishment of peace, and the release of the PTI founder and all other political prisoners who have been behind the bars in ‘fabricated’ cases.

“The incumbent federal government enjoys a fake mandate,” Asad Qaiser added