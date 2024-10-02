web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Section 144, Peaceful Assembly Act enforced in Islamabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities have enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

According to a police statement, the high-security zone, red zone, and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law.

He said that the ICT Police are committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

He said anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable.He said that citizens are requested not to engage in any unlawful gatherings.

Read more: Punjab enforces Section 144 in Mianwali ahead of PTI rally

He further stated that legal action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace and order.

Citizens are advised to report any emergencies by dialing 15.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.