Security beefed up at Karachi ports

KARACHI: The Karachi port security force on Thursday put the security of Karachi ports on high alert amid the recent terrorist attacks, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Karachi port security force has issued an alert regarding the security situation.

The security of oil installations should also be beefed up and a concrete wall should be built near the installation for full proof of security.

Furthermore, mock security exercises should be conducted. The port security force also advised making the CCTV cameras more effective at the entrance and exit of the ports and data of all the people should be checked properly.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday to discuss matters related to national security.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the PM has convened the NSC meeting at PM House on Friday, which would be attended by the defence minister, interior minister, foreign minister and finance minister as well as the military chiefs.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a rise in terror incidents in Balochistan, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

