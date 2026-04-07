China and Russia veto U.N. resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping
- By Reuters -
- Apr 07, 2026
At a vote in the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, China and Russia vetoed a Bahraini resolution encouraging states to coordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The 15-member Security Council voted 11 in favor of the resolution, with two against – China and Russia – and two abstentions.
“The draft resolution has not been adopted, owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani told the Council.
Iran War 2026- Live Updates
US President Donald Trump threatened that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as Iran showed no sign of accepting his ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening, Washington time.
Trump has given Iran until 8 p.m. in Washington – 3:30 a.m. in Tehran – to end its blockade of Gulf oil or see the US destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran. Iran says it would retaliate against US allies in the Gulf, whose desert cities would be uninhabitable without power or water.
As the clock ticked down on Trump’s deadline, strikes on Iran intensified throughout the day, hitting railway and road bridges, an airport and a petrochemical plant. U.S. forces attackedtargets on Kharg Island, home to Iran’s main oil export terminal, which Trump has openly mused about seizing.
Iran responded by declaring it would no longer hold back from hitting its Gulf neighbours’ infrastructure, and claimed to have carried out fresh strikes on a ship in the Gulf and a huge Saudi petrochemical complex.