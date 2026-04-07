China and Russia veto U.N. resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping

At a vote in ​the U.N. Security ‌Council on Tuesday, China and Russia vetoed a ​Bahraini resolution encouraging ​states to coordinate efforts ⁠to protect commercial ​shipping in the Strait ​of Hormuz.

The 15-member Security Council voted 11 in ​favor of the ​resolution, with two against – China ‌and ⁠Russia – and two abstentions.

“The draft resolution has not been adopted, ​owing ​to ⁠the negative vote of a permanent ​member of ​the ⁠Council, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid ⁠Al ​Zayani told ​the Council.

Iran War 2026- Live Updates

US President Donald Trump threatened that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as Iran showed no sign of accepting his ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening, Washington ​time.

Trump has given Iran until 8 p.m. in Washington – 3:30 a.m. in Tehran – to end its blockade of Gulf oil or see the US destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran. Iran says it ‌would retaliate against US allies in the Gulf, whose desert cities would be uninhabitable without power or water.

As the clock ticked down on Trump’s deadline, strikes on Iran intensified throughout the day, hitting railway and road bridges, an airport and a petrochemical plant. U.S. forces attackedtargets on Kharg Island, home to Iran’s main oil export terminal, which Trump has openly mused about seizing.

Iran responded by declaring it would no longer hold back from hitting its Gulf neighbours’ infrastructure, and claimed to have carried out fresh strikes on a ship in the Gulf and a huge Saudi petrochemical complex.