Security forces arrest five ‘suicide attackers’ on Pak-Afghan border

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt and arrested all five alleged suicide attackers at the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported citing security sources.

According to security sources, the operation began at 5:00 PM when forces received intelligence about the group, identified as “Khawarij” , attempting to cross into Pakistan.

By 6:25 PM, the suspects had entered Pakistani territory near Azizkhel and Mandikhel, but security teams swiftly set up blockades at five locations, security sources added.

Sources further revealed that the suspects tried to hide in Besi Khel, but due to the forces’ rapid encirclement and strategic response, they surrendered without resistance.

All five individuals, aged 15 to 18, are Afghan nationals, with three possessing Afghan identity cards. They were moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation. Security officials have continued search operations in border areas to prevent additional threats.

This operation follows a series of successful counter-terrorism efforts in 2025. Between April 25-27, forces killed 71 Khawarij militants in North Waziristan, and on July 4, 30 suspected militants, allegedly backed by foreign entities, were neutralized.

On March 23, 16 infiltrators were also killed during a similar border incursion attempt.

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least three passengers were killed and seven others injured in a terrorist attack on a passenger bus in the Kalat district of Balochistan.

The incident took place in the Neemargh area of Kalat. According to Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, the bus was traveling from Karachi to Quetta when it was ambushed by armed terrorists.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving information about the attack. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where two passengers are reported to be in critical condition.