Pakistan security forces have conducted an intelligence-based operation against Fitna al-Hindustan in the Kili Soran area of Panjgur, Balochistan, under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, ARY News reported, quoting security sources.

According to the sources, five terrorists were killed and several others were injured during the operation.

The sources said that the militants were riding motorcycles and allegedly planning to carry out terrorist activities when security forces successfully targeted them using advanced technology and weapons.

A large quantity of modern weapons and ammunition was recovered from the militants. Security forces also recovered three vehicles, two motorcycles, an improvised explosive device (IED), and a flag of a banned organization.

According to security sources, the militants killed in the operation were allegedly involved in planning robbery, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and targeted killings.

Security forces remain committed to eliminating terrorism from Balochistan and ensuring peace and security in the province, the sources said.

Read more: Pakistan security forces kill seven Fitna al-Khawarij in Balochistan

Earlier, security forces killed five terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur.

According to the military media wing, on 10 August 2026, Security forces neutralized five terrorists belonging to Fitna Al-Hindustan during a high-tempo, intelligence-driven operation conducted in the Panjgur district of Balochistan. Operation was executed as part of a relentless, ongoing counter-terrorism campaign dedicated to eliminating Indian-sponsored proxies and restoring enduring peace in the region.

In addition to neutralizing the five hostile elements, operational teams recovered and destroyed a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on site, followed immediately by sanitization operations to clear any remaining threats in the area.