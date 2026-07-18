SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces have foiled a major suicide attack attempt in Wana area of Lower South Waziristan by destroying an explosives-laden vehicle before it could be used in an attack, security sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, the vehicle was carrying a large quantity of explosives intended for use in a major terrorist attack. The security forces kept the vehicle under continuous surveillance for three days and targeted it only after it moved away from populated areas to minimise the risk to civilians.

During the intelligence-based operation in the Ghwa Khwa area of Wana, the explosives-filled vehicle and a motorcycle were destroyed. One Khawarij was killed, while five others were injured.

Security sources said the operation demonstrated the professionalism and precision of the security forces, who ensured the protection of civilian lives and property while preventing a potential major disaster.

They added that the successful action reflected the continued efforts of security forces to counter terrorist activities and prevent attacks by elements seeking to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan security forces kill 24 khawarij in Bannu IBOs: ISPR

Earlier, Pakistan security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in Bannu and surrounding areas, killing 24 khawarij over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing stated that terrorists belonged to the banned militant group referred to as Fitna al Khawarij and were involved in multiple terrorist activities.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the militants during the operations, ISPR said.

The statement added that security forces remain committed to bringing all those responsible for terrorism to justice and will continue operations against militants and their facilitators.

ISPR said efforts to eliminate terrorism, including threats allegedly supported from outside the country, will continue until the complete eradication of the menace.