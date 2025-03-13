Ten terrorists dead as security forces foil attack on Jandola check post

TANK: A terrorist attack on a security check post in Jandola was thwarted by security forces, resulting in the deaths of 10 terrorists, ARY News reported.

According to security sources, the attack was repelled timely and effectively by Pakistan Army. whereas one of the terrorists detonated himself at the gate during the attack.

In a separate incident, a group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians. The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track and then took over around 400 passengers including women and children hostage.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.

According to DG ISPR, the operation was carried out in phases, with all terrorists eliminated.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif stated that the operation was successful, with no hostages suffering harm, adding that area checks are still ongoing, and the train is being inspected by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif explained that 21 train passengers were killed by terrorists before the security forces’ operation, adding that three FC personnel stationed on a railway picket were martyred, while one FC soldier lost his life during the operation.