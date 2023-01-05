Security forces gun down 11 terrorists in South Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: At least 11 terrorists, including a local commander, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan district, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan’s Wana area and successfully “foiled a high-profile terrorist activity.”

During the exchange of fire, 11 terrorists, including terrorist commander Hafizullah alias Tor Hafiz and two suicide bombers, were killed,” the ISPR added.

The statement noted that a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition were also recovered in the IBO.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of police in South Waziristan district,” the military’s media wing added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s law and order situation has worsened over the past few months, with terrorist groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan executing attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) across the country.

Read More: Terrorists attack police picket in Dera Ismail Khan

Earlier on December 31, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while four terrorists was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area of Jani Khel in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

“During the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed while a 25-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Waseem embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said. Meanwhile, the security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of citizens,” the statement added. The ISPR further said the clearance operation, however, continued to apprehend other terrorists in the area.

Comments