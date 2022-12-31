Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while a terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area of Jani Khel in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in general area of Jani Khel in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

“During the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed while a 25-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Waseem embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said. Meanwhile, the security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of citizens,” the statement added. The ISPR further said the clearance operation, however, continued to apprehend other terrorists in the area.

Earlier on December 29, three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during a gunfight with terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district.

According to military’s media wing, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in the Arawali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, wherein three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR, in a statement, said Pakistani troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. “During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were also killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added.

It stated that 43-year-old resident of Khairpur Subedar Shuja Muhammad, 32-year-old resident of Khuzdar Naik Muhammad Ramzan and 30-year-old resident of Sukkur Sepoy Abdul Rehman embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army’s Captain Fahad along with four soldiers embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a clearance operation in Balochistan’s Kahan area.

An IED blast occurred to the leading party during a clearance operation underway in the Kahan area of Balochistan since December 24 following credible intelligence, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Resultantly, Captain Fahad along with four other brave sons of soil Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon have embraced Shahadat, laying their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism, it added.

