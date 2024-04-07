Security forces gunned down two terrorists in Waziristan IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Security Forces held an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and killed two terrorists in North Waziristan District, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from them.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism.

In similar intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan and Panjgur districts, security forces gunned down four terrorists.

According to the military’s media wing, an IBO (intelligence-based operation) was conducted in the Panjgur District of Balochistan on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists, including wanted militant Asad aka Hasrat were gunned down. Meanwhile, the security forces also recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives from their possession.

In a separate operation in the North Waziristan District, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were killed. “Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from them”, the ISPR noted.

The military’s media wing added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR concluded.