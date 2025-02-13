Security forces kill 13 khwarij in five KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 13 khwarij in five different Intelligence-Based Operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by Security Forces in general area Khulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location,” the ISPR said and added resultantly, five khwarij including Kharji Shah Gul aka Rohani were killed.

In two separate encounters in North Waziristan District, fire exchange took place between the security forces and khwarij in general areas Dosali and Tappi. “Resultantly, five khwarij were effectively neutralized by own troops.”

According to the ISPR, in another encounter that took place in Lakki Marwat District, two khwarij were killed.

Separately during an engagement in general area Bagh, Khyber District, security forces killed one more kharij

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.”

The ISPR added that sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other khwarij found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier on Sunday, the ISPR said that tecurity forces killed seven khwarij in two different Intelligence-Based Operations (IBO) in North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.