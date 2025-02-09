Seven khwarij killed in two KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed seven khwarij in two different Intelligence-Based Operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

“On night 8-9 February 2025, security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

During the conduct of operation, own security forces engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij including Kharji Rehmat were killed, while two others were injured.

According to the ISPR, another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

“In ensuing fire exchange, four Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces, while three khwarij got injured. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on Saturday, the ISPR said that security forces killed three khwarij in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district.

“On night 6-7 February 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Datta Khel, on reported presence of khwarij,” said an ISPR news release.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location as a result of which three khwarij were killed, who were trying to escape wearing women attire (burqa).

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area”.