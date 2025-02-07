Three khwarij killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three khwarij in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

“On night 6-7 February 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Datta Khel, on reported presence of khwarij,” said an ISPR news release.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location as a result of which three khwarij were killed, who were trying to escape wearing women attire (burqa).

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area”.

The ISPR added that a sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

