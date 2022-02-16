Security forces kill six terrorists in Balochistan’s Buleda

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed six terrorists after a heavy exchange of fire during an operation in Balochistan’s Buleda, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that six terrorists have been eliminated by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Buleda, Balochistan.

The terrorists were involved in the recent terror activities in Kech, said ISPR, adding that cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist hideout.

The spokesperson said the operation was carried out against anti-state sponsored terrorists and such operations will be continued across the country to eliminate terrorists. Terrorists will not be allowed to sabotage peace and developments of Balochistan, it added.

On Monday, the security forces had killed a terrorist commander and apprehended two others in separate operations carried out in Balochistan’s Pasni and Khuzdar districts.

The security forces had conducted an operation on the night of Feb 12/13 on the presence of a terrorist hideout in the Pasni district of Balochistan.

“Once the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire. Resultantly, terrorist commander Hidayat aka Balaach was killed in the operation,” the ISPR statement read.

The ISPR had said the killed commander was involved in firing and IED attacks on security forces in Gwadar and Pasni areas. In addition, a large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

