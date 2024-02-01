Security Forces kill two high-value terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and neutralized two high-valued terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan District, Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Thursday.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists as a result of which two terrorists, identified as ring leader Ashraf Sheikh and Burhan Ullah, were killed.

The law enforcers after the operation confiscated weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the possession of the eliminated terrorists.

The spokesperson revealed that the killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians in the region.

Meanwhile, a sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate the remaining terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.