Security forces recover martyred Lt Col Laiq Mirza’s cousin body

RAWALPINDI: The security forces recovered the dead body of Omer Javed during an operation linked with his abduction in Balochistan’s Ziarat district, the military’s media wing said.

The civilian, Omer Javed, was abducted along with his cousin, Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza, near Warchoom, Ziarat, as they were returning after paying a visit to the Quaid’s residency. Lt Col Mirza was martyred by the terrorists as they were fleeing from security forces.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the body of Omar Javed was recovered five kilometres from Warchoom towards Khalifat Mountains in a nullah.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire. The raiding team also recovered arms and ammunition from the possessions of the terrorist.

The military’s media wing added that another terrorist’s hideout has been identified and cleared by security forces. After the clearance of the hideout, the entire area was sanitised.

The sanitisation operation, however, continues in the area to apprehend the remaining three to four perpetrators who are on the run.

“The Pakistan Army in step with the nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” said the ISPR.

Earlier on July 14, Pakistan Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, who was abducted by terrorists, was martyred in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, who was serving in DHA Quetta, was abducted on Tuesday night around 15 km from Ziarat, while he was traveling with his family. Levies official told a foreign media outlet that the militants only took Laiq and his cousin, Umar Javed with them and left the remaining members.

