Soldier martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Ziarat rescue operation

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Balochistan’s Ziarat district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In the statement, the military’s media wing said a hideout of terrorists belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was identified near Khost in the Khilafat Mountains, located in the border area between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The rescue operation was conducted in connection with the abduction of Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin Omer Javed. Once encircled by army personnel, the terrorists opened fire on security forces closing in.

Havildar Khan Muhammad embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire. Meanwhile, five terrorists of the proscribed BLA were also killed, the ISPR said.

The ISPR maintained that the clearance operation will continue in the area till the remaining perpetrators are captured and Umer Javed recovered.

A day earlier, It was reported that Pakistan Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, who was abducted by terrorists, was martyred in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, who was serving in DHA Quetta, was abducted on Tuesday night around 15 km from Ziarat, while he was traveling with his family.

Levies official told a foreign media outlet that the militants only took Laiq and his cousin, Umar Javed with them and left the remaining members.

Army’s Quick Response Force (QRF) followed the terrorists and traced them near Mangi Dam. The area was surrounded by security personnel on the night of 13 and 14 July, the ISPR said.

In the exchange of fire with the security forces, two terrorists were shot dead, while the terrorists fled with Umar Javed, an abductee after martyring Lt. Colonel Laiq Baig.

