Security forces kill four terrorists in Awaran gunfight: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were gunned down after an exchange of fire with the security forces in Awaran district of Balochistan on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, an exchange of fire took place between Frontier Corps’ personnel and terrorists in Awaran district, leading to the killing of four terrorists.

The security forces have also captured weapons and ammunition possessed by the slain terrorists, the army’s media wing said.

Pakistan Army is continuously involved in eliminating militants in separate operations in Balochistan recently after such elements have targeted security forces.

A vehicle of security forces in August this year hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Gichik area of Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of Pakistan Army’s Captain Kashif.

According to details released by the ISPR, a security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of Captain Kashif.

Two soldiers also sustained injuries in the attack and have been evacuated to a medical facility in Khuzdar, the army’s media wing said.

