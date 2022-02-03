Security forces seize large cache of weapons during North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Thursday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district on reports of a terrorists’ hideout in the Ghulam Khan Khel area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, during search of the area, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from the terrorists’ hideout.

“Recovered weapons and ammunition include Sub Machine Guns, Hand Grenades, RPG-7 rockets, IEDs, material used in preparation of IEDs, communication equipment and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds,” the ISPR added.

On January 23, Security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons and IED preparation material during a raid at a terrorist hideout in the South Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to ISPR, while acting on information of a terrorist hideout, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sarwakai area of the South Waziristan district.

During a search of the area, the army’s media wing had said that a large number of weapons, ammunition and IED preparation material was recovered from the hideout. “Recovered cache of weapons and ammunition includes Sub Machine Guns, RPG-7, hand grenades and a large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibres.”

