Lahore: Security guard arrested for raping college student

LAHORE: Punjab police on Sunday arrested a security guard of a private college located in the Gulberg area of Lahore for allegedly raping a student, ARY News reported.

As per the DIG Operations, the accused guard involved in the rape incident went into hiding after the news of the incident went viral on social media.

The police managed to arrest the accused security guard of the private college within 10 hours of the incident from another city – the outskirts of Lahore.

The spokesperson added that efforts to locate the victim and her family, as well as legal proceedings, are underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that a first-year student at Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) Campus 10 in Lahore was allegedly raped by a security guard named Aun in the college basement.

The incident occurred when the student was accidentally locked in the basement during a break.

Her cries for help were heard by a male teacher, leading to her discovery. The guard fled the scene and went into hiding.

Reports indicated that the guard also had a history of inappropriate behavior towards female staff members.

Despite growing concerns, the college administration is allegedly pressuring students to stay silent, prioritizing their reputation over transparency.

Meanwhile, the victim is currently in the ICU.