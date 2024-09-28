Two five-year-old girls subjected to gang rape in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A disturbing incident of gang rape of two girls – who were going to tuition – was reported from Ilahi Abad region of Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the police stated that two 5-year-old girls were raped by three individuals, out of which one accused has been arrested.

The accused allegedly lured the girls away from the tuition center and subjected them to rape after administering intoxicating substances in their drinks.

The medical reports of the victims confirmed the rape, however, SHO police station Sadar delayed to register the case for three weeks.

Meanwhile, after delay of three weeks a case has been registered against the accused in the Sadar police station.