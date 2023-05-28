29.9 C
Security incharge of Nawaz Sharif retracts from claim of attack on ex-PM

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif’s security incharge has retracted from his earlier statement of attack on the former prime minister in London. 

Khurram Butt, Nawaz Sharif’s security incharge, in his tweet late at night claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo has been attacked in London’s cafe by ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf goons’. But minutes after sharing the news, Butt deleted his tweet after finding it ‘misleading’.

Khurram Butt in his tweet also shared photos of the vehicle and alleged arrests۔

Later, it was confirmed that Nawaz Sharif was not attacked but the protestors of Black Lives Matter (BLM) had a ‘scuffle’ with the police near the cafe during which a ‘coffee’ was thrown at Nawaz Sharif’s vehicle.

Khurram Butt, then deleted the tweet from his account.

