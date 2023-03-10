Security institutions oppose ECP’s decision to hold Punjab, KP elections

LAHORE: The security institutions on Friday opposed the move of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

In a meeting with ECP officials, the security institutions briefed the participants about the critical law and order situation in both provinces. The representatives of the security institutions opposed the organisation of elections in Punjab and KP.

The ECP will take the final decision after consulting other institutions.

Earlier in the day, the ECP appointed District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for conducting elections across the Punjab province.

The ECP issued a notification, announcing the appointment of DROs, Ros, and AROs for the election across Punjab.

The notification stated that as many as 36 District Returning Officers (DROs) and 297 Returning Officers (ROs) were appointed for election in Punjab, adding that all the DROs and ROs were nominated from Bureaucracy.

Moreover, at least 594 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) were also appointed.

The Election Commission of Pakistan said that Saeed Gul was also appointed as RO for women and minority seats.

Last week, President Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

