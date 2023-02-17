Security on high alert in Islamabad after KPO attack

KARACHI: Security was put on high alert in Islamabad after a terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) located on Shahrah-e-Faisal road Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Islamabad Police Spokesperson stated that the IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed officers to stay on high alert at the KPO attack. He directed all officers to stay in their respective areas and increase checking on all routes.

کراچی پولیس آفس پر دہشت گردوں کا حملہ۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے اسلام آباد میں سکیورٹی ہائی الرٹ کے احکامات جاری کردئیے۔ تمام افسران کو خود اپنے علاقے میں رہنے کی ہدایت۔ داخلی و خارجی راستوں اور اندرون شہر چیکنگ کو بڑھا دیا گیا۔⏬ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 17, 2023

He also issued instructions to increase the security of the Red Zone including diplomatic buildings, police offices and government buildings.

LIVE UPDATES: ARMED MEN ATTACK POLICE CHIEF’S OFFICE IN KARACHI

The Islamabad police spokesperson said that the cops were directed to perform duties in protective uniforms and conduct checking of ambulances, uniformed security personnel and government vehicles.

Armed attack on KPO

Unidentified armed men attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots.

The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they entered the four-storey building from the same route.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

‘Six terrorists at KPO’

DIG South Irfan Baloch told the media that at least six terrorists were present inside KPO building. He said that the terrorists entered the building from the second entrance as per initial report.

DIG Baloch said that they are trying to kill or arrest the terrorists at the earliest.

