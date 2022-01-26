Security plan, COVID SOPs finalized for PSL 7 Karachi matches

KARACHI: Security plan and COVID SOPs have been finalized for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 7 matches at National Stadium in Karachi with 5,600 security personnel guarding the event in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details of the comprehensive security plan, a total of 5,600 security personnel would be deployed for security of PSL 7 matches which included 1200 SSU commandos, 1700 personnel from security division, 1500 traffic police cops, 500 members from special branch, 200 cops from rapid response force and personnel from Sindh Rangers.

A special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team would remain alert all the time for emergency response while expert shooters will also be deployed at key installations to guard the surroundings of the stadium and other places.

As per details, the security personnel would be deployed at National Stadium, Karachi airport, routes frequented by the PSL teams, practice grounds, parking spaces and hotels.

A special command and control bus will be deployed outside the stadium to coordinate the entire security apparatus besides aerial surveillance during the movement of the teams.

According to the plan, all roads except one track of Sir Suleman Shah Road will remain close while spectators will be brought to the stadium through shuttle bus service. All vehicles carrying CNG cylinders will not be allowed to enter the restricted areas.

Read More: NCOC OKAYS 25PC ATTENDANCE FOR PSL 7 MATCHES IN KARACHI

With regard to COVID SOPs, it emerged that those visiting the National Stadium for PSL matches will have to carry a national identity card (NIC) and COVID vaccination certificate. Wearing facemask will be mandatory and anyone violating the NCOC guideline will be expelled from the stadium.

Moreover, no spectator will be allowed to bring firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchbox, knife or any sharp-pointed object, inside the stadium.

Comments