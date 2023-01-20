Sedition case: Court defers indictment of Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday once again deferred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in a sedition case, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case while prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer Burhan Moazzam appeared before the district and sessions court.

Gill’s lawyer told the court that his client was sick and cannot attend court proceedings.

To this, Judge Tahir Abbas Supra directed to ensure Shahbaz Gill’s presence in the case via online.

“Court cannot grant Gill exemption from personal appearance till his indictment,” Judge Tahir Abbas Supra remarked.

“Shahbaz Gill wanted to defend himself before court,” said Gill’s lawyer Burhan Moazzam.

Furthermore, the court ordered all the respondents to make sure of their presence at the next hearing and fixed February 2 for the indictment of Gill.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) approved the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill.

The LHC approved protective bail of Dr Shahbaz Gill till January 24 besides ordering the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to provide copies of all cases against the PTI leader.

