Sedition case: Court to Indict Shahbaz Gill on Jan 20

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad fixed January 20 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case, ARY News reported.

As per details, prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer Burhan Moazzam presented before the district and sessions court.

Gill’s lawyer told the court that his client is outside the court in the ambulance. He cannot come to court as he is wearing an oxygen mask.

He said that despite his health problem his arrest warrants have been issued.

Furthermore, the court ordered all the respondents to make sure of their presence at the next hearing and fixed January 20 for the indictment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Earlier, Balochistan Police summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in connection with a sedition case registered against him in Qila Abdullah.

The Balochistan police added that Gill has been summoned and he agreed to cooperate with the police.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

