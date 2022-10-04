Sedition case: LHC summons Javed Latif on Oct 10

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on October 10 in a sedition case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Justice Justice Anwar-ul-Haq heard a plea seeking cancellation of Javed Latif’s bail in the sedition case. The petition was filed by the Punjab government in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

During the hearing, the law officer argued that the case, in which the PML-N leader was granted bail, is not bailable. To which, Latif’s counsel said that the court had approved the post-arrest bail of his client.

After hearing the arguments, the LHC summoned Latif in a personal capacity on October 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore Sessions Court, in June 2021, granted bail to the member of the National Assembly (MNA) and PML-N leader Javed Latif in a sedition case.

Latif was booked on charges of treason and a case was registered against the MNA on the complaint of a citizen, Jameel Saleem. According to the FIR, Latif had allegedly defamed state institutions and delivered hateful remarks against them.

