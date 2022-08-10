‘Sedition’ case registered against CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal, others

KARACHI: President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr. Salman Iqbal, Anchorpersons, Arshad Sharif and Khawar Ghuman have been booked under ‘sedition’ charges, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The FIR has been registered at Karachi’s Memon Goth police station on the complaint of SHO. It has been learnt by ARY News that the First Information Report (FIR) against President and CEO ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal, Arshad Sharif, Khawar Ghuman, Adeel Raja was registered just an hour before the arrest of ARY News head Ammad Yousaf.

The FIR has been registered under sections 120،124A،131،153A in which sedition and charges of plotting alleged conspiracy have been included.

Earlier, ARY’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf was picked up without a warrant from his residence located in Karachi’s DHA.

Police officers along with plain-clothed persons forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house, and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance.

The raiding team also took away the licensed weapons and the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed in the house.

