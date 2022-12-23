Sehar Khan reaches another milestone, thanks fans

Popular actor Sehar Khan is the latest entry in the list of celebrities with millions of Instagram followers.

Sehar Khan thanked fans for the kindness, love and support throughout her career with pictures that are going viral. It showed her wearing a golden-coloured saree.

“Happy 1M family!🤍” she wrote. “Thank you for all the love, respect and kindness you guys have showered on me in such short span of time. I hope to keep entertaining you guys through my work in coming years, Inshaa Allah!”

She takes to the visual-sharing interactive platform to share pictures and videos of herself and professional projects.

Earlier, the clicks of her in a purple outfit made rounds on the social media platform too.

The pics of her in black were a hit also.

The actor has proved her mettle in the drama industry. She has a knack for playing diverse roles without breaking a sweat.

