Sehar Khan asks fashion advice from fans

Actor Sehar Khan asked fans for fashion advice by sharing a video which is going viral on social media.
The viral video showed Sehar Khan tucking her shoulder-length hair behind her ears. She asked netizens if she should cut her hair short.
Thousands of Instagram users liked the video.
Sehar Khan has close to a million followers. She takes to the visual-sharing interactive platform to share pictures and videos of herself and professional projects.
Earlier, she posted pictures of the actor in a red kurta shalwar. The clicks of her in a purple outfit made rounds on the social media platform as well.
The actor has proved her mettle in the drama industry. She has the knack of playing diverse roles without breaking a sweat.