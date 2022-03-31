Sehat card scheme extended across Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Health Department on Thursday announced that Sehat Card scheme has been extended across the Punjab province as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to data provided by Punjab Health Department, over one million people have so far been benefited from Sehat Card across the province.

The provincial government had issued Sehat Insaf cards to more than 5.1 million families in the first phase of the programme.

What is Sehat card?

The Government of Pakistan launched the Sehat Insaf Card to provide free-of-cost medical services to low-income and poor households and covers medical bills up to Rs1 million annually.

The Sehat scheme, first launched by the ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2016, was extended to the federal capital, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan in 2021.

Benefits of Sehat Insaf Card

Free emergency treatment.

Free maternity health service.

Free surgical procedures.

Free hospitalization.

Free consultations and follow-ups.

Coverage of transportation costs.

How to Apply for Sehat Insaf Card

First, check your Sehat card eligibility by sending your National Identity Card (NIC) number to 8500 via SMS.

Download the ‘Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card’ app and register yourself for the Sehat Insaf Card.

If you are eligible, your CNIC will serve as your Sehat Card.

You must have your CNIC, B-form, and Sehat Insaf Card with you to avail of medical services at the empaneled hospitals.

You must get your Sehat Card verified at the Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP) counter at hospital.

