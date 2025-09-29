Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco marry similarly to the Biebers

Hollywood super actress Selena Gomez and American record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco’s recent wedding ceremony is shockingly similar to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding from several years ago.

The stunning couple’s fairytale ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, seems remarkably well-organized and lovely, very comparable to the Biebers’ event in 2019.

The Daily Mail reported in this regard that the two couples have the same event planners for their particular marriage event.

Mindy Weiss, a notable event planner, collaborated with Elegant Event Designers on both weddings.

She has also worked with another singer, Demi Lovato, during her wedding to Jordan Lutes, as well as the Kardashians on some of their festivities.

This is not the only resemblance found in the previous weddings, as keen admirers point out another startling link.

“Oh, this woman is so obsessed. also, out of ALLLLL the days in the year she chooses to wed during the same week as the bieber’s wedding anniversary…” , an online user wrote.

It is pertinent to note that Justin and Haily had tied the knot on September 13 at a New York City courthouse and arranged a ceremony for close friends and family members a year later.

On the other hand, Salena and Benny shared their wedding news on Saturday, September 27, expressing that some fans went negatively over the date.

Selena and Justin dated for almost eight years, from 2010 to 2018, and their romance established one of the most well-known in mainstream culture.

As Selena Gomez, 33, finally exchanged vows with her fiancé of nine months, Benny Blanco, 37, in the weekend-long celebrations in California, attended exclusively by the close family and friends, her best friend and pop megastar Taylor Swift, made sure to not only grace the festivities with her presence, but also joined fellow singer Ed Sheeran and parents of the newlyweds in special speeches for them at the reception, an insider revealed to the foreign publication.