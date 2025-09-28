Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tie the knot in California

Selena Gomez, Emmy-nominated actress, and Benny Blanco, highly influential music producer and songwriter, credited with crafting numerous chart-topping hits for major artists like Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Rihanna over the past two decades, officially tied the knot in California on Saturday, Sept. 27, after two years together.

In this regard, the super actress announced the glad moment on Instagram, posting various images from the nuptials and the ordinary caption “🤍 9.27.25.”

However, the images depict the newlyweds embracing, holding hands, and taking in the excitement of their wedding. A single picture focuses on Gomez’s basic arrangement of white flowers, while another shows off her stunning wedding jewelry.

In addition, one lovely photo shows Gomez resting on the ground while Blanco rests his head on her lap. In another film, she straightens his bow bowtie and kisses him.

The engaged couple both wore Ralph Lauren to the event. Gomez’s dress had a halter-style bodice with floral accents and a dramatic open back. Blanco wore a black tuxedo and tie.

Ahead of their wedding, Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while Blanco had his own bash in Las Vegas. The “Good For You” singer and her friends were spotted dancing, laughing, and soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht on Aug. 23.

Earlier this month, Hollywood A-lister Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, finally debuted their relationship on a red carpet, ahead of a speculated wedding this month.

Engaged since last December, lovebirds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco did not have a joint red carpet outing in their two-year romance; however, only now, as the two turned the glitzy Emmys 2025 ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday into their very own date night before their wedding.