Selena Gomez to embark on another career milestone after the fourth-part finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The magic has officially run out–and Selena Gomez is feeling every bit of it. The actress and singer returned to Instagram on Wednesday to remind fans that the four-part finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is now streaming on Disney+. It marked the end of Alex Russo’s magical journey once and for all.

Taking to his Instagram handle, she shared images of the cast and stated, “Time to cast one final spell. The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place 4-Part Finale Event is now streaming on Disney+.” She also reposted an Entertainment Tonight interview and made it clear that saying goodbye to the beloved character proved harder than expected.

Gomez admitted, “This is it. This is the end of Wizards of Waverly Place, the end of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. And it’s really surreal to say that I’m done playing this character”.

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Fans wasted no time flooding social media with emotional reactions. One viewer commented, “Definitely not ready to say goodbye”. Another mentioned, “Gone too soon. Wishing we had more seasons! I’m not ready to say byeee,” while a third wrote, “Thanks for bringing back my all-time favorite Disney Channel show. Thanks for the Magic.”

Premiered in August, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place reunited Gomez with original stars including David Henrie, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise while introducing a new generation of wizards. Now, after three seasons, the Disney sequel has cast its final spell.

For longtime fans who grew up with the Russo family, the finale is not just the end of another TV series–it’s the closing chapter of one of Disney Channel’s most beloved franchises.