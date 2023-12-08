28.9 C
Selena Gomez goes official with producer Benny Blanco?

Singer-actor Selena Gomez has seemingly gone Instagram official in her relationship with American record producer Benny Blanco.

Former Disney star Selena Gomez, 31, subtly hinted and confirmed the rumours of her new romantic relationship with music record producer, Benny Blanco, 35.

Reacting to a tabloid post with the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” the Rare Beauty founder simply wrote, “Facts.”

“Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with,” she added.

Going ahead with her affirmations, Gomez also commented, “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” whereas, in a response to a fan’s query, she also gushed, “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

Moreover, her recent Instagram stories, featuring a cosy selfie with her beau and a ‘B’ ring, further fuelled the dating speculations.

Although the public confession of their relationship came in now, it is worth mentioning here that Gomez previously collaborated with Blanco for the bilingual track ‘I Can’t Get Enough’, back in 2019.

Blanco is a prominent figure in the music industry and is a five-time recipient of the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award.

‘Felt embarrassed’: Selena Gomez gets honest about body image struggles

