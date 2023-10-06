‘Felt embarrassed’: Selena Gomez gets honest about body image struggles

Singer-actor Selena Gomez hailed as Queen yet again, for her honest confessions about her body image struggles over the years and the lessons on body positivity and self-acceptance.

In a new interview, Selena Gomez, 31, recalled the 2018 episode from an Australia trip, after her break-up with Canadian singer Justin Bieber following the long-term relationship.

Remembering her social media detox at that time, she shared, “I had just gotten my heart broken, I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing.”

“Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. ‘Wow, I wish my body looked like that’,” Gomez added.

The Disney alum further recalled how a visible scar on her thigh from a transplant and her changing figure, from a teenager to an adult, grabbed the attention of social media trolls and were targeted by the keyboard warriors when she was already struggling with her body image and a heartbreak.

Gomez went on to share an experience of magazine fittings when she was 24, and her body was undergoing a transformation. “None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed,” she mentioned. “Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?”

It is pertinent to mention that Selena Gomez has been quite vocal about mental health and self-acceptance, since she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder years ago and also started the Rare Impact Fund recently, to address the topics as main issues. The initiative aims to raise $100 million over the next decade to help those in need.

Moreover, her documentary ‘My Mind & Me’ is also about those issues and her journey with them.

