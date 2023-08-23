Selena Gomez sent subliminal message for Justin Bieber?

American singer Selena Gomez sent her fans into a frenzy as they believe her latest video was a subliminal message for her former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

A video of the ‘Who Said‘ singer reenacting a scene from the show ‘Sex and the City‘ went viral. It showed her miming the moment when Samantha (Kim Cattrall) answers a phone call from her married lover.

“It’s over, I told my wife”, the male voice said. She responded with, “Who is this?”

The celebrity did not name a specific person in the post, but fans believe it was a swing at Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriedrelationship.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had an on-and-off relationship for eight years. They stopped seeing each other for the final time in 2018.

Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Bieber two months after his final separation with Selena Gomez.

But the Singer-actor Selena Gomez came under criticism for supposedly trying to copy the style of supermodel Hailey Bieber.

On the other hand, she became the most popular woman on Instagram with over 400 million followers. The pop star turned entrepreneur had a boost in her followers count on the social site, crossing the coveted milestone of 400 million followers.

The achievement made her the most-followed woman on the platform, surpassing the media personality and fellow beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, who previously held the top spot on the list of most-followed women accounts on Instagram, with 382 million users in her followers list.