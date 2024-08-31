Selena Gomez engaged to beau Benny Blanco?

Singer-actor Selena Gomez has once again sparked engagement rumours with beau, American record producer Benny Blanco, as she was spotted flaunting a gold band on her ring finger.

As reported by foreign media outlets, former Disney star Selena Gomez fuelled engagement speculations with music record producer, Benny Blanco, as she stepped out in Los Angeles, wearing a gold ring on her finger, grabbing all the attention of the onlookers.

While her ‘engagement ring’ held all the spotlight, Gomez sported an otherwise casual attire when she was clicked taking a stroll in LA, with a pack of chips in her hand. She wore a graphic t-shirt with pink glasses and had her headphones around her neck.

The latest development came days after she posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories, concealing what appeared to be an engagement ring, with heart emojis.

Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36, reportedly started dating sometime in 2023. While the two initially kept things under wraps, the two didn’t shy away from confessing their love for each other on social media later.

However, both celebrities have yet to comment on their engagement and wedding plans.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Gomez previously collaborated with Blanco for the bilingual track ‘I Can’t Get Enough’, back in 2019.