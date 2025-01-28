Selena Gomez faces backlash on Instagram crying video

web analytics
Web Desk
Selena Gomez has come under fire after sharing an emotional video on her Instagram, where she was seen crying in response to the latest immigration policies introduced by the United States’ current administration.

In the video, the 32-year-old actress expressed her frustration, saying, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pop Crave (@popcravenow)

Selena Gomez’s family has a strong connection to immigration. Her aunt moved to the United States from Mexico in the 1970s, followed by her grandparents, Ricardo and Mary.

Selena’s father, also named Ricardo, was born in the U.S. to her immigrant grandparents.

In a 2019 article for Time Magazine, Selena Gomez shared her family’s immigration story and recognized how lucky she was to be born in the U.S. because of their journey.

While Selena Gomez’s intentions appeared sincere, the video was met with significant criticism on social media. Many users accused the actress of making the situation about herself instead of focusing on the real issues at hand.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Selena Gomez crying post.

Tweet screenshot about Selena Gomez being accused of seeking attention.

Tweet screenshot responding to Selena Gomez's post about children.

Tweet praising Selena Gomez for speaking out, calling her "an angel.

Social media comment questioning Selena Gomez's intentions after her emotional post.

The backlash prompted Gomez to delete the original video and post a follow-up message on her story with a black background that read, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

