What triggered Selena Gomez’s emotional breakdown in her latest video?

Selena Gomez has always supported immigrant rights, using her platform to highlight the struggles faced by undocumented people in the United States.

In a recent emotional viral video shared on her Instagram Story, Selena Gomez was seen crying while talking about the possible deportation of millions of immigrants.

Selena Gomez expressed her worry and frustration, saying, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Selena Gomez’s family has a strong connection to immigration. Her aunt moved to the United States from Mexico in the 1970s, followed by her grandparents, Ricardo and Mary.

Selena’s father, also named Ricardo, was born in the U.S. to her immigrant grandparents.

In a 2019 article for Time Magazine, Selena Gomez shared her family’s immigration story and recognized how lucky she was to be born in the U.S. because of their journey.

She wrote, “Undocumented immigration is something I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance.”

Selena has always spoken up for immigrant rights. In a previous viral Instagram post, Selena Gomez expressed her anger about the treatment of immigrant children, saying, “No access to simple dignities! How is this still happening??? It’s absolutely inhumane to treat anyone like this, especially children. I can’t even imagine what they are going through. We need to make this stop!”

In 2020, Selena Gomez gave an emotional speech at Define American’s Immigrad 2020, a virtual ceremony for immigrant graduates. She talked about the importance of education and how immigrants help make America better.

Gomez’s support for immigrant rights comes from her personal connection to the issue and her strong belief in social justice. She uses her platform to raise awareness and encourage others to take action.