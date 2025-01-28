Selena Gomez frontrunner to play Britney Spears in biopic

Actor-singer Selena Gomez is leading the casting rumours for the Britney Spears biopic, with the pop star’s vote reportedly for her as well.

With Britney Spears’ biopic, based on her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, officially in the works, with American filmmaker Jon M. Chu at the helm, Hollywood is currently buzzing with the casting for an appropriate person to essay the Princess of Pop on screen.

While Spears is playing a key role in bringing her life story to screen, reports suggest that she is also ‘very involved’ in the casting process and is quite inclined towards two A-listers to play her on screen. These two stars include Disney alum, Selena Gomez, and ‘Black Swan’ actor Natalie Portman, while some of the fans’ picks include Millie Bobby Brown, Addison Rae and Tate McRae.

In a conversation with a foreign magazine, sources close to the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker revealed her choices and said, “Britney adores Natalie Portman and thinks she’s such an incredible actress, she’d love to see her cast and thinks with the right make-up artist she could easily be transformed.”

“The same goes for Selena Gomez. She’s someone Britney loves as a person and as an artist, she thinks she’s mighty talented and knows she’d also have her own history as a child star to draw on, which would make things easier,” the insider added.

Besides them, Rae is the hot choice among fans, given her dancing chops as well as her fashion choices, which are quite similar to Spears. Additionally, like the Princess of Pop, the ‘Diet Pepsi’ singer was also born in Louisiana, therefore, a great possibility of getting her accent right.

On the other hand, while the ‘Stranger Things’ star has expressed her interest in taking up the role, McRae dismissed the idea saying she has not taken up acting so seriously to be playing a real person on screen.

