Selena Gomez in deep legal trouble

Singer and actor Selena Gomez was sued on Thursday by investors who ​say the “Only Murders in the Building” star committed ‌fraud by failing to fulfill duties to build and promote her mental health start-up.

The plaintiffs invested nearly $1.2 million in ​Wondermind Global, which was launched in 2021 to ​help users strengthen their “mental fitness,” according to the ⁠lawsuit filed in federal court in Delaware.

Investors said ​they were told Gomez, one of the biggest celebrities ​on social media with more than 500 million followers, would be actively involved in building the company as head of marketing. ​They argue that Gomez and other company leaders ​failed to deliver on promises including creating a mobile app.

“Gomez purported ‌to ⁠sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it,” the lawsuit said.

“There was no legitimate enterprise in the works, much less a lucrative one,” ​the plaintiffs added, ​saying that ⁠the company failed to meet “even its most basic obligations, such as timely paying ​its employees and vendors.”

A representative for Gomez ​did not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit argues that the plaintiffs were unaware of the company’s troubles ⁠until ​an online news story detailed ​them in September 2025. Plaintiffs are seeking to recoup their investments and ​legal fees.