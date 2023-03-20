Selena Gomez is officially the most followed woman on Instagram

American singer-actor Selena Gomez is officially the most popular woman on the social platform Instagram with over 400 million followers.

Amid the ongoing drama between Gomez and supermodel Hailey Bieber, the pop star turned entrepreneur had a boost in her followers count on the social site, crossing the coveted milestone of 400 million followers.

The achievement made her the most-followed woman on the platform, surpassing the media personality and fellow beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, who previously held the top spot on the list of most-followed women accounts on Instagram, with 382 million users in her followers list.

The Disney alum celebrated the feat with a sweet acknowledgement post for her followers on the platform. Posting a streak of fan moments on the feed, Gomez wrote, “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you. 🤍”

Moreover, Gomez is not just the top-followed woman on the platform but also the third most-followed person on Instagram, following soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with 443 million and 563 million Instagram followers respectively. Hence, the ‘Good for You’ singer is also the top-followed entertainment celebrity on the social site.

To note, just a day after the milestone, Gomez is already at 401 million while the numbers for Jenner and the top-followed men haven’t budged. If this will continue, the celebrity would soon manage to dethrone the men as well from the spot.

