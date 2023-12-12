‘Better than anyone I’ve…’: Selena Gomez defends new beau Benny Blanco

Singer-actor Selena Gomez revealed she and American record producer Benny Blanco have been together for the past six months, as she defended him against her fans.

In a rather surprising revelation, former Disney star Selena Gomez, 31, shared that it has been half a year that she is dating music record producer, Benny Blanco, 35.

While responding to a statement which believed that Gomez was ‘mad’ at her fans for their unacceptable reaction to the news of her relationship with Blanco, she said, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb [Blanco].”

“I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die,” she added.

She even gushed at her new beau in another social media post, with the comment, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

The Disney alum noted that Blanco has treated her ‘better than any human being on this planet’, and is ‘the best thing’ that’s ever happened to her.

Notably, she confirmed her relationship with a similar affirmation as well, when she commented “Facts,” on the post which read, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” before posting a cosy selfie with her beau and another picture flaunting her ‘B’ ring.

It is worth mentioning here that Gomez previously collaborated with Blanco for the bilingual track ‘I Can’t Get Enough’, back in 2019.

